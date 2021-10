While Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom doesn’t want to rule out the possibility that he’s available for Washington’s season opener, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports that all signs point to the veteran not being available when the regular season gets underway. Backstrom is dealing with a hip injury, the same side that he had surgery on in 2015 and is hopeful to start skating soon. The Caps don’t have the cap space to carry a full 23-man roster so this could put them in a bit of a tight squeeze to start the season. It could, however, create an opening for youngster Connor McMichael to break camp in a top-six role, at least in the short term. Backstrom would need to miss three weeks and ten games to be eligible for LTIR relief.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO