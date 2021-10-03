I had a colonoscopy at age 43. You might want to consider getting one, too…
I had a colonoscopy on September 1. I should have gone years ago, truth be told. I’m 43 years old. The recommended age for a screening test is 50 (although there’s been a push to bring it down to 45, particularly in light of the death from colon cancer of Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther, at age 43). But when my grandmother died in 2003, my dad — her son — got his first scope and they found polyps. Then my dad’s gastroenterologist said his kids — me and my sister — should get our first colonoscopies at 40.milpitasbeat.com
