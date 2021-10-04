CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as Evergrande, inflation worries sap positive mood

By Hideyuki Sano
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asian shares dipped on Monday as concerns about China’s property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat U.S. data and positive news on new drugs to fight the coronavirus.

Trading in shares of debt-laden China Evergrande was suspended after it missed a key interest payment on its offshore debt obligation for the second time last week.

“The biggest problem is not a default by Evergrande but the environment that has led to its downfall. Authorities are regulating housing loans and lending to property firms. Markets are looking for a next Evergrande already,” said Kazutaka Kubo, senior economist at Okasan Securities.

“There is rising risk Evergrande’s woes will spread to the entire Chinese property sector.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%. The index marked its first quarterly fall in six quarters.

Hong Kong led the decline with a 1.9% fall in the Hang Seng index. Japan’s Nikkei erased earlier gains to stand 1.4% lower at one-month lows of 28,375.

Chinese mainland markets will be closed until Thursday for the National Day holiday while South Korean markets were also shut on Monday.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of world shares, ACWI, slipped 0.1% to 711.92, not far from a three-month low hit on Friday at 705.27.

Investor sentiment got a lift on Friday after Merck & Co said an experimental oral antiviral treatment could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

A host of U.S. economic data released on Friday also showed increased consumer spending and accelerated factory activity but also lofty inflation.

Data published on Friday also showed euro zone inflation hit a 13-year high last month and looks likely to jump higher still.

Investors fear global inflation could persist for longer than expected, given a continued rise in commodity prices and ongoing supply disruptions in many parts of the world, despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s insistence that high inflation is transitory.

The core U.S. PCE price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2% target, increased 3.6% in August from a year earlier, its biggest rise in three decades and matching July’s gain.

“Although Powell has stuck to his script that inflation will be transitory, he is also recently starting to hedge his comments too, leading investors to suspect he, too, is worried about inflation,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Expectations that elevated inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to bring forward its timeline for monetary policy tightening has boosted U.S. bond yields last week.

But yields have pulled away from last week’s multi-month peaks as month-end buying underpins bond prices.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood at 1.460%, off Tuesday’s three-month high of 1.567%.

Lower U.S. yields also weighed on the dollar in the currency market. The euro bounced back to $1.1608, off Thursday’s 14-month low of $1.1563.

The U.S. currency dipped to 111.00 yen, staying below Thursday’s 1 1/2-year high of 112.08 yen.

Oil prices remained elevated, with Brent futures staying just shy of a three-year peak hit late last month, on expectations oil producing countries will raise supply in a steady manner when they meet on Monday.

Brent futures traded at $78.99 per barrel, down 0.3% in early trade.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Sourcing Journal

Why Are Import Prices Falling While Consumer Prices Are Rising?

I’m feeling pretty dumb these days. Help me out. Here’s my quandary: U.S. apparel import prices are falling, and precipitously from some major suppliers, while the prices paid by consumers for clothing are rising. You may ask, so what? But I wonder if there’s more to the story. Let’s take a look. I’m not surprised to see that prices paid for clothing by consumers in the United States have moved up this year. No wonder when I consider all of the press about knotted supply chains, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, and a lack of shipping and trucking capacity. In fact, consumer apparel...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Sap#Nikkei#Markets Asian#China Evergrande#Okasan Securities#Chinese#Msci#Asia Pacific#Hang Seng#South Korean#Acwi#Merck Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy