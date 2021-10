A new MelOn account for SinB, Eunha, and Umji was discovered and it is made under only one name, which is speculated to be their new group name. On Oct. 6, Big Planet Made announced that the three former GFRIEND members have signed exclusive contracts with them. The three female idols personally announced the news on Instagram, with Umji additionally unveiling that they will form a three-member group.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO