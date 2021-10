30-year-old Virginia Dewey was arguing with her boyfriend, Garrett Patten, when he dumped her makeup out of her bag at the Virgin Hotel where they were staying, on Music Square West. Hotel security and police responded to the room due to the disturbance, at which time MNPD officers kicked in the door after the victim came to the door, but would not let them inside. Officers detained the male before realizing he was the victim, and Virginia admitted to picking up the makeup and assaulting him with it, leaving marks and swelling on the victim. Dewey, from California, is free on a $3,000 bond.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO