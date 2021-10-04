Road work on Eastern Star and Fordtown in Kingsport may impact drivers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – Eastern Star Road in Kingsport will be under construction starting Monday, Oct. 4.

Kingsport City officials say the crews will be paving Eastern Star Road and Fordtown Road.

Flaggers will be around to help keep traffic flowing through the area, but finding an alternate route might be better.

Weather permitting the project should be complete by the end of October.

