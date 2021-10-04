CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic Book Preview – DC Horror Presents Soul Plumber #1

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Horror launches its new limited series Soul Plumber this Tuesday, and you can check out the official preview here…. From the creators of The Last Podcast On The Left, exorcism just got a whole lot easier. After attending a seminar hosted in a hotel conference room by a mysterious group called the Soul Plumbers, Edgar Wiggins, disgraced former seminary school student, discovers what he thinks is the secret to delivering souls from the thrall of Satan. But after stealing the blueprints and building the machine himself, out of whatever he can afford from his salary as a gas station attendant, Edgar misses the demon and instead pulls out an inter-dimensional alien with dire consequences for all of mankind.

