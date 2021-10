NEW ORLEANS — NEW YORK GIANTS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS. QB Jameis Winston On how frustrating a loss like this can be: “We just have to get better. I have to get better, and I have to start faster for this team, so we won’t be in that position. Sorry to all the fans. You all came out and were electric. Keep coming out. We will be better; I will be better so we can put on a show for you all.”

