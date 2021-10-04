CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil climbs past $81 with OPEC+ sticking to output increase

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Oil jumped to a three-year peak on Monday after OPEC+ confirmed it would stick to its current output policy as demand for petroleum products rebounds across the world. The producer club's decision to keep increasing oil output gradually sent prices sharply higher, adding to inflationary pressures that consuming nations...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil: Sentiment And Speculation Drive Recent Price Hike

Why is WTI and American crude oil suddenly priced so high? Prices were below $63 less than two months ago and this week WTI surpassed $80 per barrel, reaching its highest level since 2014 when the last major price adjustment was in progress. Let's focus on that quandary and take...
TRAFFIC
newsy.com

Gas Prices Surge To 7-Year High

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA

LONDON (Reuters) - A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and could stoke inflation and slow the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil up on Global Demand Estimates, But U.S. Stockpiles Still Grow

Investing.com - Oil prices resumed their upward trajectory on Thursday as market bulls rejoiced over the latest upgrade to global demand estimates while casting aside a third straight weekly build in U.S. crude stocks. U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 6.09 million barrels in the week to October 8, following through...
TRAFFIC
WISH-TV

Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
CUSHING, OK
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices log fresh multiyear highs on bets for higher demand, but EIA posts biggest weekly U.S. supply climb since March

Oil futures rise Thursday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices notching fresh multiyear highs after the International Energy Agency underlined climbing demand from power generators in the face of soaring prices for natural gas and coal, but a third straight weekly rise in domestic crude inventories kept price gains in check.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook

Crude oil hits highest since October 2014 as supply outlook tightens. Inventory data key to price direction as traders eye API, EIA data. China flooding throttles coal supply outlook, pushing prices higher. Oil prices rallied into the Asia-Pacific trading session before gains eased later in the day. The upbeat action...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

