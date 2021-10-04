The Unquiet Grave — Episode 24: Slaughter of Innocence!!! (Florida Death Metal episode)

Yooooo, tuck your pants into your boots and join me for two solid hours of Floridian DM. We’ll be listening to everything from the Big Four of Florida death metal (Death, Obituary, Deicide, Morbid Angel), to the proggier acts in there (Cynic, Atheist), slightly lesser-known faves (Solstice, Massacre, Monstrosity), and even people who started out in Florida but eventually moved somewhere else, ergo men will love to tweet at me about it (Acheron). It’s GREAT to be back live in studio after more than a month away, so hit me with you requests at (804)649-9737, or tweet at/DM me @emsuerob over on Twitter. See you next Sunday!