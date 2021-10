Tom Brady is on the doorstep of even more NFL history. While it may be lost in the hoopla of the quarterback's looming return to Foxborough to face his former team in the New England Patriots in Week 4, Brady needs just 68 more yards through the air to leapfrog over former Saints legend Drew Brees for the all-time passing yards record that currently stands at 80,358 yards. Speaking on Tuesday, Brees noted that he is ready to see Brady surpass him on the all-time list, saying that he is a "firm believer that records are meant to be broken."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO