Chicago Med - To Lean In, or To Let Go - Review

Spoilers ahead for the third episode of Chicago Med Season 7, called “Be The Change You Want To See.”. Chicago Med saw the doctors dealing with some unprecedented challenges in “Be The Change You Want To See,” with Dylan and Will dealing with a dishonest patient who got an unwelcome surprise about her lupus, a wealthy donor getting handsy with Stevie, and Vanessa and Crockett joining forces to save a woman with a unique tumor. Plus, Atwater from Chicago P.D. turned up! It was the promo for next week’s episode that indicates Vanessa could be on the verge of making a huge mistake with her mentor.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO