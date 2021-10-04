Daman Lewis Leaves Billions After 5 Seasons – Talesbuzz

Bobby Axelrod has cashed out. Emmy winner Damian Lewis ended his five-season Billions run in the Showtime drama’s season finale on Sunday night. In the finale, Bobby went on the lam in Switzerland to escape the legal reach of Paul Giamatti’s State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades. Said Axelrod to rival billionaire Mike Prince (played by Corey Stoll), who now owns all his companies: “So this is what it is to lose.” The billionaire-driven Showtime series has already been renewed for a sixth season (watch the full trailer above), in which Stoll’s Prince will take the lead as a new series regular. On the heels...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO