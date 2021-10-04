CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daman Lewis Leaves Billions After 5 Seasons – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamian Lewis has left Showtime’s Billions. With his very rich Bobby Axelrod on the run in Switzerland from the legal claws of Paul Giamatti’s Empire State Attorney General, Emmy winner ended his five season run on the Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin created high finance drama with a smile tonight.

