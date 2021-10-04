Alabama reaches 800K total cases of COVID-19

( WHNT ) — The State of Alabama has reached a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19 — over 800,000 cases of the virus have been reported since the pandemic began.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard , the state has recorded 800,682 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. 388,361 of those cases were recorded in 2020 while 412,331 were reported this year.

Almost 7,000 of those cases came just in the last seven days.

The dashboard also shows 14,470 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic.

“Many COVID-19 cases we see are preventable with the safe, highly effective, and free vaccines we have available,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in his September message. “Vaccines work with the immune system to fight the virus if exposed, and they can help prevent long-term side effects of the disease. Scientific facts about vaccines have been presented often, but too many people rely on misinformation or outlandish disinformation instead.”

As of Sunday evening, all of North Alabama remained at a “high risk” for the spread of COVID-19 with only two counties in the state ranked as “moderate,” Perry and Sumter, and no counties listed in the “low” risk category.

