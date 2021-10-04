CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama reaches 800K total cases of COVID-19

By Zach Hester
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DchAu_0cGARXXr00

( WHNT ) — The State of Alabama has reached a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19 — over 800,000 cases of the virus have been reported since the pandemic began.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard , the state has recorded 800,682 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. 388,361 of those cases were recorded in 2020 while 412,331 were reported this year.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time, company says

Almost 7,000 of those cases came just in the last seven days.

The dashboard also shows 14,470 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic.

“Many COVID-19 cases we see are preventable with the safe, highly effective, and free vaccines we have available,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in his September message. “Vaccines work with the immune system to fight the virus if exposed, and they can help prevent long-term side effects of the disease. Scientific facts about vaccines have been presented often, but too many people rely on misinformation or outlandish disinformation instead.”

As of Sunday evening, all of North Alabama remained at a “high risk” for the spread of COVID-19 with only two counties in the state ranked as “moderate,” Perry and Sumter, and no counties listed in the “low” risk category.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Two visitors now allowed for some USA Health patients

MOBILE, ala. (WKRG) — Visitation policy changed Friday morning for USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital. The hospital announced “two designated family members or caregivers” will now be allowed in inpatient areas, according to a news release. “The recent reduction in cases of COVID-19 allow us to adjust our visitation policy,” said Chris Jett, hospital […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope well forced to shutdown due to contamination

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not a problem that’s happened overnight by any stretch, but a water issue is affecting Fairhope this week. Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan blames the aging infrastructure and soil on a lot of the problems. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is taking a closer look at the high levels of […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Covid 19#Weather#Whnt#State Health
WKRG News 5

Mobile recognizes Down Syndrome Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week at the Mobile City Council Meeting, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson recognized down syndrome awareness month. Several families from Mobile and Baldwin with kids or adults with down syndrome were at the meeting to be recognized. According to a news release down syndrome awareness month is to “celebrate people with […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRG News 5

City of Mobile recycling centers set to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 13

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile recycling centers are set to reopen after repairs have been completed at Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility in Escambia County, Fla. The city transports its recyclables to the Florida facility, and operations have been shut down there after a fire damaged the facility in August. Mobile’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former interim chief Hodge leaves Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mobile Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge retired from the force on Thursday. Assistant Chief Hodge has retired from the City of Mobile Police Department after 38 years of service.  He rose to the rank of Captain internally and was appointed to Assistant Chief of Operations in April 2018. Hodge was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

977
Followers
438
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy