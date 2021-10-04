CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Judy's Fans Have Questions After Bailiff Byrd's Absence From New Show

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the news reports surfacing regarding Judge Judy's longtime bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd not being part of her new IMDb TV court show surfacing, fans of the show are puzzled. The snarky judge's new show, Judy Justice, begins streaming on Monday, Nov. 1, and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco. The trailer for the new show also introduces two newbies: court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and law clerk Sarah Rose.

Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
Lynchburg News and Advance

‘Judy Justice’ Trailer: Meet the Judge’s New Team — Including Her Granddaughter (VIDEO)

“You talk. I finish. That’s the rule,” Judge Judy Sheindlin says. What could be a more perfect way for the trailer for hew new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, to begin?. The television and courtroom icon returns to the bench on November 1, with new episodes available every weekday on Amazon’s premium free streaming service. And the judge has a new team behind her: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending her legacy by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Her granddaughter “is wired like I am,” the judge says. “She’s a little snarky.”
TV SERIES
WSB Radio

Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter

NEW YORK — (AP) — Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with a new red robe, a granddaughter in tow and the challenge of competing with herself. She announced on Thursday the start date and name of her new show, “Judy Justice,” which will be available weekdays on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon.
TV SHOWS
Kevin Rose
Dick Sargent
Deadline

New ‘Judy Justice’ Sheindlin Show Won’t Have Old Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd On Board

There’s apparently no “Justice” for an old bailiff. Petri Hawkins Byrd, who was the longtime courtroom bailiff for Judge Judy Sheindlin, won’t be part of her new IMDB show, Judy Justice. Byrd told Entertainment Weekly that he was never asked to be part of the new show. He claims they never talked about any future role for him in the new show as they produced the 25th and final season, which saw Sheindlin appear in New York, while Byrd and the rest of the crew stayed in Los Angeles. “My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Judge Judy's Longtime Bailiff Says 'She Didn't Ask Me' to Join Her New Show

Judge Judy is returning to TV with a new court show… and her longtime bailiff has an objection. After wrapping up a 25-year run with the syndicated Judge Judy, Judith Sheindlin is launching Judy Justice, a new court show that will stream weekdays on IMDb TV starting Monday, Nov. 1. But she’s also switching bailiffs, replacing Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy‘s bailiff for all 25 years, with a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco. And no, it wasn’t Byrd’s choice not to return. “She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project,” Byrd tells EW.com...
TV & VIDEOS
southernillinoisnow.com

Get a new look at Judge Judy’s new show

While her iconic Judge Judy headed into the television sunset in September after 25 years on the air, don’t expect Judge Judith Shiendlin, one of the wealthiest personalities on TV, to retire. Instead, she’s pulling back the curtain on her latest venture, IMDb TV’s Judy Justice. The streaming show kicks...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Watch the trailer for Judge Judy's new show featuring her granddaughter

All rise! "Judy Justice," starring legendary "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, is in session, at least in a new trailer released by IMDb TV Thursday. The nearly two-minute trailer reveals a set that's going to look very familiar to fans of reality court shows, and to those who tuned into "Judge Judy," which ran for 25 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Judy Justice' Trailer Reveals the Return of Judge Judy to the Courtroom on IMDb TV

IMDb TV has released a first look at Judy Justice, the new reality court television series featuring Judge Judy Sheindlin, a television icon known for her popular courtroom television show, Judge Judy. The show will premiere on November 1 and will receive new episodes every weekday. Judy Justice is also expected to be an IMDb TV exclusive only, so only those who are subscribed to Amazon’s premium free streaming service will be able to tune in.
TV & VIDEOS
