Judge Judy's Fans Have Questions After Bailiff Byrd's Absence From New Show
With the news reports surfacing regarding Judge Judy's longtime bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd not being part of her new IMDb TV court show surfacing, fans of the show are puzzled. The snarky judge's new show, Judy Justice, begins streaming on Monday, Nov. 1, and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco. The trailer for the new show also introduces two newbies: court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and law clerk Sarah Rose.popculture.com
Comments / 9