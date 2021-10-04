CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama's legacies divided by funding

By Emmanuel Felton
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN CREEK, Ala. - Down a country road, past a collection of ramshackle mobile homes, sits a 102-acre "shrine to the honor of Alabama's citizens of the Confederacy." The state's Confederate Memorial Park is a sprawling complex, home to a small museum and two well-manicured cemeteries with neat rows of headstones - that look a lot like those in Arlington National Cemetery - for hundreds of Confederate veterans. The museum, which director Calvin Chappelle said has about 30,000 visitors a year, seeks to tell an "impartial" history of the Civil War.

