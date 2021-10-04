CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Norah Jones Announces New Holiday Album I Dream Of Christmas For October 2021 Release

By Aaron Grech
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorah Jones has announced her debut holiday album I Dream Of Christmas, which will be out on October 15 via Blue Note Records. In addition to Jones, the album features Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar, Marika Hughes on cello, Dave Guy on trumpet, Raymond Mason on trombone, and producer Leon Michels on saxophone, flute, percussion and additional instruments.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrynote.com

Brett Young Delivers New Album Capturing The Holiday Spirit on October 22

BRETT YOUNG & FRIENDS SING THE CHRISTMAS CLASSICS Features All-Star Collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Sam Fischer, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker,. “CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends” to Air Later This Year. NASHVILLE, TN – Multi-PLATINUM entertainer Brett Young brightens the holiday season, unwrapping his first-ever Christmas album — Brett...
NASHVILLE, TN
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Norah Jones, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)”

Norah Jones will release I Dream of Christmas, her first-ever holiday album, on October 15 via Blue Note Records. This is a comforting collection of timeless seasonal favorites and originals, one of which is the opening track, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” where she expresses a deep desire for companionship over chiming piano chords. “When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head,” Jones explains via a press release. “They were al about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year. Then there are all the classics that have that special nostalgia that can hit you no matter who or where you are in your life.” Pre-order I Dream of Christmas here.
MUSIC
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that their new collaborative album under the Silk Sonic banner, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms Nov. 12. No song titles for the yet-to-be-released tracks were revealed as part of the announcement, but the album will include the two hits already out from the duo, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” both of which bolstered excitement for the upcoming album over the past year. “Leave the Door Open” premiered March 4 alongside an official music video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, earning over 400 million views....
MUSIC
massachusettsnewswire.com

High Mountain Breezes announces soon to be released new album: Daddy’s Margarita Rose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — High Mountain Breezes today announce the release of their second pre-sale song “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” a track from their soon to be released record “Daddy’s Margarita Rose.” The track is now available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, You-Tube and many other major streaming services.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Elvis
Person
James Brown
Person
Brian Blade
Person
Norah Jones
WNCY

Pistol Annies deliver early Christmas present with ‘Hell of a Holiday’ album

A new album is coming from Pistol Annies, this time a Christmas one. The trio, made up of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, announced that their Hell of a Holiday album will be out on October 22. The 13-track record includes both original and cover songs, including “Auld Lang Syne,” “Make You Blue” and the title track.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Pistol Annies announce first-ever holiday album

Country music trio Pistol Annies will deck the halls with new original holiday tunes as their first Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday, arrives on CD and LP October 22nd via Sony Music Nashville. “We couldn’t be happier we got to make a Christmas Album. Once we finally surrendered and...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hawthonn announce new album ‘Earth Mirror,’ share “Dream Cairn”

Leeds duo Hawthonn (aka Phil and Layla Legard) will release a new album, Earth Mirror, on October 22 via Ba Da Bing (pre-order). The pair draw from dark folk, drone, field recordings, literature, and the occult, and here's some background on this album in particular, via press release:. On Earth...
MUSIC
Garden City News

Local musician releases new album

After a year of working with producer Philip A. Jimenez at Milkhouse Studios, Dinny Keg’s new album, Maintenance Man, is out on vinyl, streaming, and CD. Fueled by front man Denis Keague’s smoky, gravel-voiced lyrics, the album is a testament to bluesy, old school rock & roll. Dinny Keg is...
GARDEN CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Christmas Album#White Christmas#Blue Note Records
mxdwn.com

The Infamous Stringdusters Announce New Album Toward the Fray For February 2022 Release

The Infamous Stringdusters have announced their new album Toward the Fray which is set to release this coming year on February 18. The announcement came soon after the group hosted the International Blue Grass Music Association Awards on September 30 in which the band’s own Jeremy Garret took home Instrumental Recording of the Year for his part in a Jon Weisberger-produced performance of the iconic track “Ground Speed” by Earl Scruggs.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Chad Lawson’s ‘Christmas In My Dreams’ EP Features Holiday Classics

Composer and pianist Chad Lawson will release his new EP, Christmas in My Dreams, on 8 October 2021. The four-track collection features timeless Christmas classics including a new ‘duet’ between Chad Lawson and legendary singer Dinah Washington, with him accompanying her ‘Silent Night’ vocal track, released as a single today. Alongside this unique collaboration Christmas in My Dreams also includes reimagined arrangements of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’, ‘The Christmas Waltz’ and ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Showbiz411

Adele Releases Teaser for New Single, “Easy on Me,” Coming October 15th Before November Album

Adele has posted a teaser for her new single, “Easy On Me,” coming October 15th. By the sounds of it, Greg Kurstin wrote it. It’s very “Hello.” The album will come November 19th, her first in six years. The title is, “Remember Me?” No, I’m just making that up. Anyway, look for a tour in 2022 and four big weeks of sales going into Christmas. So Taylor Swift fans were right, Taylor moved up the release of revived “Red” by a week to get out of the way of this onslaught.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Deap Vally Announces New Album Marriage Releases New Single “Bad Medicine”

Deap Vally, the Los Angeles-based duo comprising Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards has just announced they will be releasing their third full length album titled Marriage on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. The LP release follows the band’s recent acclaimed EPs, Digital Dream and American Cockroach, and alongside their announcement they have released the first single off the upcoming LP, “Magic Medicine.” The song, and accompanying video, has very 80s vibes, complete with the synth-y atmospheric sounds and a video that looks like it belongs on VHS, the less than perfect quality of it giving it the most character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Robert Plant Collaborates With Alison Krauss On New Song “High and Lonesome”, Raise The Roof Out November 19

Legendary rock vocalist Robert Plant and acclaimed bluegrass artist Alison Krauss have joined forces on the new single “High and Lonesome,” which will be featured on Plant’s upcoming studio album Raise the Roof, out on November 19 via Rounder Records. Joining the duo on this new track are Jay Bellerose on drums, percussion and claps, Dennis Crouch on bass, T Bone Burnett on electric guitar, mellotron and harmony vocals, Viktor Krauss on mellotron, Marc Ribot on guitar, hofner bass and claps, Russell Pahl on pedal steel and regular guitar and Jeff Taylor on bass accordion. Burnett and Plant both wrote the new single.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Inspiration Behind Her New Breakup Christmas Song and Holiday Album (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson is giving the classic Christmas album a twist!. The singer is releasing her holiday LP, When Christmas Comes Around, next month, but there's one song in particular that might have a hidden message. With "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," Clarkson tells ET that she was inspired by being "in a different place after the last couple of years." She also shares how the album will make you feel all the feelings.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

IDLES announce album, release video

IDLES have announced they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Crawler and will be out November 12 via Partisan Records. They have released a video for their first single "The Beachland Ballroom". The video was directed by LOOSE. IDLES released Ultra Mono in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy