Norah Jones Announces New Holiday Album I Dream Of Christmas For October 2021 Release
Norah Jones has announced her debut holiday album I Dream Of Christmas, which will be out on October 15 via Blue Note Records. In addition to Jones, the album features Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar, Marika Hughes on cello, Dave Guy on trumpet, Raymond Mason on trombone, and producer Leon Michels on saxophone, flute, percussion and additional instruments.music.mxdwn.com
