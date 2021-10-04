CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvan Esso Release New EP Soundtrack For MassMoCA, All Proceeds Donated To Imagine Water Works

By Aaron Grech
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic music duo Sylvan Esso has surprise released a new EP Soundtrack For Mass MoCA, which is currently available on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the project will help support Imagine Waterworks, a New Orleans organization with a focus on climate justice, water management and disaster readiness and response. Recorded, mixed and...

JamBase

Luke The Knife Releases New EP ‘Feel So Strong’

Luke the Knife (Luke Miller of Lotus) dropped a surprise EP today, Feel So Strong, via Bandcamp. The lead track, “I Don’t Need It,” features Magic Beans keyboardist Casey Russell. The five tracks on Feel So Strong emerged from the same writing sessions as Disco Nap, Miller’s June 2021 debut...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

New Guns N’ Roses Track Set For Physical EP Release

Guns N' Roses have just dropped the digital single, “Hard Skool,” and have announced a full EP coming on February 25th. Ultimate Classic Rock posted the track's physical releases on CD, vinyl, and cassette will feature the recent studio cut “Absurd” along with live versions of “Don’t Cry” and “You’re Crazy.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Liz Cooper – Hot Sass

Before September 3rd, 2021, the world had a band called Liz Cooper & The Stampedes. After September 3rd, 2021, the world has a rockstar named Liz Cooper. Distancing herself from an already-experimental sound with The Stampedes, Cooper’s recent lonesome escapades have given her a chance to further distinguish herself in the eyes of listeners. This is exactly what she has done with her debut solo album, Hot Sass. An electric symphony of punk and funk, of collectedness and chaos and pain and pleasure, this project winds down a puzzling path of genre, sound and emotion.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Pennies By The Pound release eye-catching new video for The Waters

Finnish prog rock trio Pennies By The Pound have released an eye-catching new video for their song The Waters, which you can watch in full below. The song is taken from the band's recently released debut full-length album Heat Death Of The Universe, which is available on the Lillith label and has been mastered by Ride frontman Mark Gardner at hisOX4Sound Studio in Oxford, this long-player was produced, recorded and mixed by Finnish producer Rauli 'Rake' Eskolin.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Deap Vally Announces New Album Marriage Releases New Single “Bad Medicine”

Deap Vally, the Los Angeles-based duo comprising Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards has just announced they will be releasing their third full length album titled Marriage on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. The LP release follows the band’s recent acclaimed EPs, Digital Dream and American Cockroach, and alongside their announcement they have released the first single off the upcoming LP, “Magic Medicine.” The song, and accompanying video, has very 80s vibes, complete with the synth-y atmospheric sounds and a video that looks like it belongs on VHS, the less than perfect quality of it giving it the most character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Robert Plant Collaborates With Alison Krauss On New Song “High and Lonesome”, Raise The Roof Out November 19

Legendary rock vocalist Robert Plant and acclaimed bluegrass artist Alison Krauss have joined forces on the new single “High and Lonesome,” which will be featured on Plant’s upcoming studio album Raise the Roof, out on November 19 via Rounder Records. Joining the duo on this new track are Jay Bellerose on drums, percussion and claps, Dennis Crouch on bass, T Bone Burnett on electric guitar, mellotron and harmony vocals, Viktor Krauss on mellotron, Marc Ribot on guitar, hofner bass and claps, Russell Pahl on pedal steel and regular guitar and Jeff Taylor on bass accordion. Burnett and Plant both wrote the new single.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Billy Bragg Shares Uplifting New Song “Mid-Century Modern” From Upcoming Album

Billy Bragg has released a new single “Mid-Century Modern” on October 6 via the Cooking Vinyl label. “Mid-Century Modern” is taken from Billy’s eagerly awaited tenth studio album The Million Things That Never Happened, due for release on October 29. Written by Billy, the song is “a big wall of sound pop song that weighs up his political and personal standing in this shifting sand world.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Eve 6 Teams Up With We Are The Union To Cover Operation Ivy’s “Sound System”

Ever since rock band Eve 6’s inclusion in the upcoming The Fest concert in Florida, Twitter has been set ablaze by social media accounts managed by the group, Riot Fest and Against Me! vocalist Laura Jane Grace. Grace was attempting to reunite Operation Ivy at the fest, followed by Eve 6 jokingly offering to cover the band’s songs at the event.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Big Thief Announce New Double Album For 2022

Big Thief, after having already released a number of singles this year, has announced a 20 song that will be coming out in 2022. As seen in a screenshot of the interview posted to Reddit, the album was written while quarantining for two weeks in a house in the Vermont woods in July 2020, and singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker said, “We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50. Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.” According to brooklynvegan.com “The album was later recorded at Sam Evian’s Flying Cloud studio in upstate New York, Jonathan Dixon’s Five Star Studio in California with engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, The Killers, etc), Colorado’s Studio in The Clouds with engineer Dom Monks (Nick Cave, Laura Marling), and Tucson, Arizona’s Press On with engineer Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog) and frequent Big Thief collaborator Mat Davidson (of Twain) on pedal steel and fiddle. Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia produced.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

LCD Soundsystem’s 20-Show Residency At Brooklyn Steel Sold Out Instantly

LCD Soundsystem announced a 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel last week. Tickets to the general public went on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET today and sold out immediately. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the venue issued a statement on their socials attempting to counter scalpers and launched a waitlist fans can sign up for if more tickets happen to become available.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Charlotte de Witte releases new EP, ‘Asura’

Belgian techno DJ Charlotte de Witte released her new EP, 'Asura', on her label KNTXT yesterday. The three tunes channel many of de Witte’s psychedelic influences. ‘Asura’ is a techno, bass and acid-infused track whilst ‘Soma’ adds further drums and psychedelia into the mix. The final track continues with even more pounding techno, drums and acid, to round off a high-energy, rave-ready compilation.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Japanese Breakfast Releases Expansive, Beautiful and Wondrous 'Sable' Video Game Soundtrack

Album Review: Japanese Breakfast - Sable Video Game Soundtrack. Japanese Breakfast has been quite prolific this year. Michelle Zauner and the band released their third album Jubilee this summer, with its bright and joyous sounds. Now she has released the soundtrack to the open world video game Sable, something she has been working on for close to four years.
VIDEO GAMES
940wfaw.com

Imagine Dragons Release Video For ‘Monday’

Imagine Dragons have released a new music video for the song “Monday.” The clip was filmed in a famous underground bunker in Las Vegas. “Monday” is featured on the band’s latest album Mercury – Act 1, which was released earlier this month.
MUSIC
Variety

Spotify’s New Music Friday Playlist Favors Indie and Women Artists, According to New Study

Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist tends to benefit independent label and women artists the most, according to a new study. Published in the International Journal of Industrial Organization, research conducted by the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management concluded that indie and women artists are platformed the most on the wildly popular playlist, which is curated each week by Spotify’s editors. In their research, co-authors Luis Aguiar, Joel Waldfogel and Sarah Waldfogel analyzed “more than 5,700 songs assigned to more than 14,500 top 20 slots” on the playlist throughout 2017. The researchers sought to find if Spotify showed a bias toward...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Phoebe Bridgers Releases Cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” Donates Proceeds To Texas Abortion Funds

It’s nothing new that Phoebe Bridgers likes to get a little political every once in a while. It’s probably even something that made her so beloved by her devoted fans. Today, Bridgers shows the world what she thinks of the new Texas abortion law by releasing her cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling.” “This one’s for Greg Abbott,” the singer says about her new release, which will be available via her Bandcamp site. And because it’s Bandcamp Friday, all the proceeds from the song will be donated to several Texas Abortion Funds.
TEXAS STATE
liveforlivemusic.com

PEAK To Celebrate New ‘Choppy Water’ LP With Album Release Show In Brooklyn

Brooklyn-native jam quartet PEAK returns this fall with its second studio album, Choppy Water, due to arrive in full on October 14th. The album marks the sophomore release from PEAK following 2018’s Electric Bouquet. The band will celebrate the album’s release on 10/22 with a special performance at Brooklyn’s Knitting...
BROOKLYN, NY
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Rivers of Nihil – The Work

Pennsylvanian band Rivers of Nihil knows how to create havoc with their music, having released two EPs and four records. Just last month, Rivers of Nihil released their album The Work, and each track has the elements of skull-crushing technical death metal. The vocals by Jake Dieffenbach remain dominant while singing the lyrics, the guitar playing by Brody Uttley, Jon Topore and Adam Biggs fills the atmosphere with hard-hitting riffs. The drum playing from Jared Klein shakes the background with heavy drum beats.
MUSIC
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that their new collaborative album under the Silk Sonic banner, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms Nov. 12. No song titles for the yet-to-be-released tracks were revealed as part of the announcement, but the album will include the two hits already out from the duo, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” both of which bolstered excitement for the upcoming album over the past year. “Leave the Door Open” premiered March 4 alongside an official music video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, earning over 400 million views....
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Tears for Fears Announce First Album in 17 Years The Tipping Point Share Title Track

Believe it or not, but Tears for Fears formed 40 years ago. For 23 years they made successful albums and changed the music scene forever, then it grew silent, until now. After 17 years, the band finally announced their first new album, The Tipping Point. The album is set to arrive on February 25, 2022 via Concord Records. Along with the announcement the legendary ‘80s synth-pop duo unveiled their first single off the new album, which is also the title track of the record.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Grammy Nominee Lonr. Releases New EP + Visual For “Cuffin” Ft. Coi Leray

Dedicated to confounding expectations and versatile enough to escape from any box people try to put him in, rising singer-songwriter Lonr. is in a category of his own. Coming though with a body of work that delivers on his immense potential, Lonr. shares Land Of Nothing Real 2 today. The project is a showcase for Lonr.‘s sharp songwriting, punctuated by soaring hooks and Instagram caption-worthy lyrics. Get it HERE via Epic Records.
MUSIC

