Dave Roberts’ comment on Giants winning NL West is ultimate compliment

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave credit to the San Francisco Giants for winning the NL West title. While the primary focus on Sunday was set on the manic chase for the two AL Wild Card spots, the NL West was yet to be determined. The Los Angeles Dodgers had the chance to force a tie-breaking game with the San Francisco Giants, but only if they beat the Milwaukee Brewers and the Giants lost to the San Diego Padres. While the Dodgers won, the Giants did as well to take the NL West title after winning 107 games.

