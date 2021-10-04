Dave Roberts’ comment on Giants winning NL West is ultimate compliment

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches. This is not the first time nor the last time that expression has been applied to their team. Between Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, and Max Scherzer, the Dodgers have three legitimate Cy Young candidates on their team. Their manager Dave Roberts knows this, and acknowledged it when he was asked his opinion on who the Nation League Cy Young Award should be given to. His opinion is that it is Max Scherzer.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO