The Tigers’ season will end Sunday in Chicago. Their future looks bright. These are 5 reasons why:. 1. Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning - It’s one thing to be highly-touted prospects, another facing the reality of MLB hitters. The Tigers’ prized trio of young starting pitchers definitely made progress in 2021. After a rough beginning, Mize was the Tigers’ most effective player regardless of position. Skubal’s 4-seam fastball ranks in the top third of MLB pitchers in velocity. He struck out considerably more than a hitter per inning. Both Skubal and Mize are prone to home run balls, but each has the ability to correct their flaws. Manning is younger than Mize and Skubal, and arrived later to MLB. His development subsequently is behind, yet similar to where Mize and Skubal were after 2020. Manning’s upside is obvious.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO