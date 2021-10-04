CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne's Forthcoming Album Set To Feature Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde And Many More

By Krista Marple
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy Osbourne recently announced the release of his forthcoming, un-titled album. Now, Osbourne is releasing details about who fans can expect to be featured on the album. The Prince of Darkness announced that efforts from Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck all have contributed to his upcoming album. Along with the guitar legends, Osbourne’s album is said to also feature drummers Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins and bassist Robert Trujillo as the background band.

