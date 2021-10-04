CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bond set for mother, boyfriend accused in the death of toddler

By John Walton, Stacie Richard
 10 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The mother and boyfriend accused of second-degree murder in the death of a two-year-old appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing.

The judge increased the bond for both Cardwell and Gardner to $375,000 each. If they post bond, the judge ordered that Cardwell and Gardner be on house arrest and have no direct contact with minors.

Cardwell, who is eight months pregnant, broke out into tears after hearing her bond.

They will appear back in court on Nov. 8.

Gonzales community remembers Nevaeh Allen

According to the arrest affidavit from Baton Rouge Police, Cardwell became angry with the toddler and punch her, causing her to hit her head. Nevaeh was later found unresponsive by Gardner who then reportedly dumped her body in Mississippi.

Both currently remain in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

