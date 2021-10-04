CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, down from 28 a day earlier

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Oct. 3, down from 28 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. One of the new infections was locally transmitted and the rest imported, the National Health Commission said. The number of new...

