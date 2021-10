Growing up in the late 1980s early 1990s Miami, JT Torres faced heightened antagonism toward the growing Cuban population. “I was not taught Spanish,” said Torres, assistant teaching professor of English and director of the Center for Teaching and Learning. “My parents believed in assimilation — my grandfather preferred the term ‘ascendancy’ — meant elimination. To be American meant not to be Cuban. There was no possibility of life on the hyphen. The ironic proposition described by Gustavo Pérez Firmat was this: either belong to English or don’t belong anywhere,” said Torres.

