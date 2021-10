After a long nine days away from home, Kodiak the Seller’s Sea Eagle has returned home to the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, according to statements released Sunday. At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, the National Aviary wrote Kodiak was home safe after the aviary worked tirelessly to get back. Kodiak first got out of his habitat on Sept. 25. He has been living at the aviary for 17 years.