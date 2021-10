Is Damian Lewis leaving Billions following the events of the crazy and/or shocking events of the season 5 finale? There is clearly quite a bit to get into here. So where do we begin? It feels like the natural place to start is by mentioning what actually happened: Right when it seemed like Bobby Axelrod was going to be stopped once and for all, he left. We’re not entirely sure how he still managed a way to avoid arrest, but he did — albeit with a consequence. He had to flee the country, hiding out in a plane before landing eventually in Switzerland with a new ID ready and waiting for him. He gets a chance to move on, though it’s hard to know just what that looks like.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO