CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Drops 2% Amid Evergrande Trading Halt

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrading in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande Group was halted on Monday as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the embattled developer. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Friday they’ve developed a drug which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% in Covid patients. Markets...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Hang Seng Index#China Evergrande Group#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Covid#South Korean#Asian#Chinese#Usd260mn#Jumbo Fortune Enterprises#Nonpayment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
DailyFx

Hang Seng Index Outlook: Evergrande Uncertainty, Beijing Crackdowns Weigh on Sentiment

Hang Seng, Evergrande, US-China Trade Relations, USTR, China Crackdown – Talking Points. Hang Seng remains under pressure as China data is mixed, Evergrande fears grow. Evergrande shares halted in Hong Kong over potential acquisition rumors. Beijing’s crackdown on tech, casino stocks continues to weigh on sentiment. The Hang Seng Index...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong amid acquisition rumours

Trading in shares of China’s troubled real estate giant Evergrande was suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on Monday, as the world’s most indebted developer missed back-to-back interest payment deadlines and continues its attempts to pay off investors. “Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted at 9am today,” a regulatory filing with HKEX said, without stating a reason. “Accordingly, all structured products relating to the company will also be halted from trading at the same time.”HKEX did not specify the reasons behind the halt or who initiated the suspension. However, it has...
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

Property Giant China Evergrande Suspends Hong Kong Market Trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt.
MARKETS
birminghamnews.net

Hang Seng dives over China Evergrande jitters

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, rising in China and Australia, but falling sharply in Japan and Hong Kong. At the close on Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 326.18 points or 1.13 percent at 28,444.89. In China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 31.88...
WORLD
newsbrig.com

China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

A major shareholder in China Evergrande Group plans to sell all of its stock in the ailing Chinese real-estate developer, potentially incurring losses of more than $1 billion in the process. Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. , which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy