Damian Lewis Exits ‘Billions’ After 5 Seasons

By Kimberly Nordyke
 5 days ago
Showtime said Sunday that season six of the show will debut Jan. 23.

Damian Lewis is exiting Billions after five seasons.

Lewis played Bobby Axelrod, aka Axe, on the Showtime series, which aired its season five finale Sunday night.

The ViacomCBS-owned network also announced that season six will premiere Jan. 23 and released a trailer (watch it below). The news comes about a year to the day after Showtime announced the sixth-season renewal.

“Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien,” Lewis wrote on Twitter early Monday morning. “A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I’ve worked with. I’ll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love.”

Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff will return for season six, while Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), who stars as Scooter, the chief of staff to Michael Prince (Stoll), has been upped to series regular.

According to Showtime, the upcoming season of Billions will find Axe gone and Michael Prince assuming his place. Meanwhile, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated. All the players — Wags (David Costabile), Wendy (Siff), Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), Sacker (Condola Rashad) and Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn) — must “sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive.”

Stoll joined the show as a guest star in season five as a new threat to Axe. Showtime announced last year that he had been upped to a regular for season six.

It’s not the first Showtime series that Lewis has departed during the show’s run. He exited the network’s Homeland in 2013 after three seasons.

Watch the season six trailer below.

Oct. 4, 5:20 a.m. Updated to include Lewis’ social media post.

Maggie Siff
Paul Giamatti
David Costabile
Daniel Breaker
Condola Rashad
Damian Lewis
Corey Stoll
IN THIS ARTICLE
