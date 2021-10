A 7-year-old girl in India was allegedly beaten and branded with a spatula by her stepmother. A video clip shared on social media reportedly showed the child talking about the torture she suffered at the hands of her stepmother. In the video, the child, who lives in Khambhaliya town in the state of Gujarat, showed the injury marks she sustained from the thrashing she got from her stepmother, Times Now reported Sunday.

