Accused Capitol Hill rioter arrested for boozy Florida boat crash

An accused Capitol Hill rioter was arrested after drunkenly crashing his boat while out on a booze cruise in Florida on Saturday night, according to law enforcement. Paul Rae, a 38-year old self-identified member of the “Proud Boys” who is on federal supervised release for his role in the Jan.6 Capitol Hill riots, was allegedly drunk when witnesses reported seeing him crash his boat into a small island at high speed around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.