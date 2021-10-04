CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois women take off on first women's Honor Flight this week

By Robyn Gautschy Skaggs
Pantagraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON — On Wednesday morning, 12 women from Central Illinois will take off from Chicago on Illinois’ first all-female Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Altogether, about 90 female veterans from across the state will be part of the Operation HerStory All-Women Veterans Flight, a daylong, all-expenses-paid trip to D.C.-area sites including the Military Women’s Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.

