Central Illinois women take off on first women's Honor Flight this week

BLOOMINGTON — On Wednesday morning, 12 women from Central Illinois will take off from Chicago on Illinois’ first all-female Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Altogether, about 90 female veterans from across the state will be part of the Operation HerStory All-Women Veterans Flight, a daylong, all-expenses-paid trip to D.C.-area sites including the Military Women’s Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.