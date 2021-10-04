UNC hires faculty to study health and wellness in communities of color
The UNC College of Arts and Sciences has hired six new faculty members to study health and wellness in communities of color and issues of U.S. slavery. As part of the Health and Wellness in Communities of Color cluster hire, the initiative brings faculty together from different departments to ensure the topics they work on come from a collaborative, synergistic approach and interdisciplinary manner, Terry Rhodes, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said in an email statement.www.dailytarheel.com
Comments / 0