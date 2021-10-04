NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Cardinals shock, Cowboys dominate, and the Steelers falter

The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 5 certainly look different than expected. The Arizona Cardinals silenced the non-believers in their rout of the Los Angeles Rams, who had previously graced the top of the rankings. There were a few upsets in Week 4, and a few teams looked so dominant they had to jump up in the rankings. With nearly a quarter of the season complete, we’re starting to get a feel for what most of these teams can look forward to the rest of the year.