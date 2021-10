TOLEDO, OH (October 3, 2021) - The 2021 St. Paul Saints season came to an end on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. Andrew Albers, who pitched the first game of the season in Omaha, started the final game. He pitched well and the offense did more than enough in a 6-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens. The Saints finished the season 67-63. The Saints got on the board first in the second inning. Jimmy Kerrigan walked with one out and moved to third on a Sherman Johnson double. Damek Tomscha’s groundout to third scored Kerrigan giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

