Disney makes plans for Maleficent 2

Disney is pressing ahead with plans to make ‘Maleficent 2’.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2014 hit starring Angelina Jolie has been talked about for years and the movie studio now appears to be moving closer to realizing its long-held ambition, having just hired ‘Spectre’ co-writer Jez Butterworth to rewrite the screenplay for the film.

Linda Woolverton had penned the original draft, but her effort is set to be reworked by Jez, who will be under pressure to deliver a commercial hit following the success of the original movie.

However, Angelina - who starred as the original film’s central character - has yet to commit herself to the project and her jam-packed work schedule could still prevent her from doing so, according to Den of Geek.

But Angelina previously admitted she relished playing Maleficent, the antagonist in Walt Disney’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

She explained: “It is really funny when people say you’d be obvious for a great villain. She was just my favorite as a little girl. I was terrified of her but I was really drawn to her. I loved her.

“There were some discussions about it before I got the part, and I got a phone call from my brother who said, ‘You got to get your name on the list for this!’”

Angelina also revealed that, in some ways, she could relate to her on-screen character.

She previously said: “What’s interesting about her that what I do relate to, and what I think everyone relates to, is she’s not what you assume she is.”