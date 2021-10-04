CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

9 players on Cuba's U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cGALxED00

Nine of the 24 players on Cuba 's national team at baseball's U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico , the Cuban government confirmed Sunday.

Cuban officials called the players' actions “vile abandonments” in a note published by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island's National Sports Institute.

The institute did not identify the players who stayed in Mexico.

The defection of nine players is one of the biggest such losses by a Cuban team playing abroad. Cuban baseball players are often recruited by scouts looking to sign them to play with major league clubs, and the strained relations between the U.S. and Cuba prevents them from a regular hiring process.

In 2018, the Caribbean nation signed an agreement with Major League Baseball on normalizing sports relations, but it was soon annulled by the Trump administration, which took a hard line against Cuba seeking to pressure the island's Communist government into making political changes.

Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game. The U23 World Cup was held in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora.

Comments / 5

Related
AOL Corp

Single mother expelled to Mexico recalls the lessons learned from her journey

LOS ANGELES — In June of this year, with only the clothes on her back, a gallon of water and a little bit of food, 49-year-old Maria Torres, a Mexican immigrant from the state of Chihuahua, left her children behind with her sister and crossed the U.S.’s southern border in Sasabe, Ariz., to begin her trek north through the Sonoran Desert in hopes of reaching her family in Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defection#Baseball Players#Mexico#Cuban#Jit#National Sports Institute#Major League Baseball#Communist
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

Mexico: The US 'Wall' In Migrants' Way

With the United States turning away migrants at its southern border, Mexico is also taking a firm stance against undocumented arrivals, including thousands of Haitian asylum seekers. Mexico, which will host US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on Friday, recorded 90,314 asylum requests from January to September, according...
MEXICO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

Darien Gap: Where Hell And Hope Collide For US-bound Migrants

Stumbling over a stone in the Colombian jungle, a 12-year-old Haitian boy only pauses before readjusting the folded tent slung over his shoulder and catching up to his family, part of a group of migrants on a perilous journey toward the United States. The group of some 500 Haitians are...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Panama burying more migrant victims of brutal Darien Gap

AGUA FRIA, Panama (AP) — In an isolated cemetery in Panama’s Darien province, migrants who die crossing the most treacherous segment of their journey toward the United States are buried with a plasticized card containing what little information is available about them in case one day someone comes looking. On...
AMERICAS
Shore News Network

Who Are The Haitian Migrants Flooding The Border?

Haitian migrants overwhelmed the border in recent weeks, with 15,000 camped out under the Del Rio Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, at one point. To those seeking refuge in the U.S., any hardships they’re facing are better than where they’re coming from. “Right now I am very well because here...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Their prospects dim, Haitian migrants strain Mexico's asylum system

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico could see asylum applications jump 70% this year compared with 2019 as requests from Haitians soar, though most of those Caribbean migrants do not meet the criteria under current rules, according to Mexico’s top asylum official. Haiti is currently the second-most common country of origin...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

415K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy