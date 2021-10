CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The newly-formed Douglas County Board of Health approved a new public health order on Friday allowing children and adults to have an exemption to mask requirements and allowing people who are asymptomatic to avoid quarantine. The policy would allow parents to send their students to schools without masks and teachers to stop wearing one while in school. (credit: CBS) “It’s very personal for a lot of people and I’ve been told that bad things happen when good people don’t speak up,” said one mother from Parker who supported the new health order. “I’m so thankful for you...

