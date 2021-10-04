CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain starts to move in overnight and becomes spotty during the day

By Jacob Thompson
WYTV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday will be a mainly cloudy day for the area. It won’t be an all-day, start-to-finish washout but scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms will work through the area throughout the day. The off-and-on rain is likely by sunrise and will continue into the evening with pockets of heavier showers possible at times. Highs for the day will be near 70°. Spotty showers will continue Sunday night with cloudy skies. Temperatures stay mild again for lows, only dropping to around 60°.

