CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Media Lawyer Stephen Saltzman Joins Fieldfisher in London – Global Bulletin

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvwXZ_0cGAL2RP00

ENTERTAINMENT LAW

Top U.S. entertainment lawyer Stephen Saltzman is to extend his stay in London and will join as a partner in the media practice of European law firm Fieldfisher having spent recent years at Paul Weiss . From the London base, he expects to be particularly active in the German market. Saltzman’s speciality is innovative and complex international distribution, co-production, and co-financing transactions as well as cross-border transactions involving the creation, production, financing, and exploitation of content, and brand building. He recently advised Chinese studio Huayi Brothers International on its co-financing of $140 million “Moonfall,” the largest indie film to complete production in 2020, and advised esports team TSM in one of the largest sponsorship deals in the industry with the crypto currency exchange, FTX.

BROADCASTERS’ BOARDROOM BATTLE

Indian broadcast giant, Zee Entertainment Enterprises says it is suing its two biggest financial Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund IIC in the High Court. On Sept. 11, the funds, representing 18% of the shares, had called for an EGM to decide the removal of three Zee company directors, including ZEE CEO Punit Goenka . Days later, Zee announced a merger deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment India which gives Goenka a five-year contract to head the combined entity. The investors say that the companies broke the rules by ignoring their EGM requisition and won a ruling in their favor at a corporate tribunal. Zee’s directors said on Friday that the requisition is illegal. Now they want the court to agree.

CALL FOR CONCESSIONS

Cinema operators in Hong Kong are pleading with the government to allow them to resume sales of food and drinks. Box office receipts between mid-February and the end of August, 2021 are down by 47% compared to the same period in the pre-COVID 2019, said the Hong Kong Theatres Association . Since reopening, Hong Kong cinemas must apply limited seating capacity and are banned from selling refreshments, which account for 30% of cinemas’ income. Moreover, cinemas no longer receive rental concessions from landlords either, the association said. As nearly 90% of cinema employees have been vaccinated, the association said cinemas are safe. – By Vivienne Chow.

STREAMING EXPERTISE

ViacomCBS Networks International has appointed Catherine Park as senior VP and head of office & streaming for Asia. With this change, Pierre Cheung , who was senior VP and GM for Asia, exits the organization. “We are rapidly expanding the global footprint of our leading FAST service, Pluto TV, and our premium products like Paramount+ and Nick Plus,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO VCNI. Park was most recently with Korea’s Coupang Corp. as head of content of its streaming service, Coupang Play. Previous roles saw her as Korea country manager for Discovery and Sony Pictures Television, and at CJ Entertainment.

SPORTS RIGHTS AFTER FOX

Singtel has picked up Formula One motor racing rights in Singapore for the remainder of the 2021 season and the full 2022 season. The rights across 26 territories had previously been held by pan-regional Fox Sports Asia which shut down with effect from Oct. 1 following a decision by owner Disney to cut its linear TV operations and to focus more instead on direct-to-consumer streaming businesses Disney Plus And Disney Plus Hotstar. The fallout has seen Singtel recently add Astro Sports and Eurosport channels and pick up rights to other individual sports, including non-exclusive right to Ultimate Fighting Championship.  Korea’s Eclat Group is also reported to have picked up other ex-Fox rights and to have launched its own SPOTV pay-TV and digital offerings.

BRIGITTE BARDOT OBSESSION

North of Watford Films (“Away”) has boarded writer-director-actor Eva Lanska ’s semi-biographical Brigitte Bardot project. Titled “Bardot,” it tells the story of a young actor who becomes infatuated with the French movie star at the peak of her career. “The film is multi-linear and moving,” said North of Watford’s Michael Knowles. “It is a study in strong women. We are excited to be working with Eva Lanka on this project.” “Bardot,” which represents Lanska’s feature directing debut, goes into production later this year. Casting has yet to be announced. – By KJ Yossman.

LONG COVID

The coronavirus outbreak has caused KRW8.8 trillion ($7.4 billion) of damage to South Korea’s culture, sports and tourism sectors , the government said on Friday. Lost revenue totaled KRW26.9 trillion in 2020 and has reduced to KRW12.4 trillion in 2021. Content creation has been badly affected, with revenue decrease of KRW2.9 trillion over the 18 months since restrictions began. Within that total, film production saw a KRW2.4 trillion decrease. The government is planning to inject KRW2.9 trillion to keep the culture, sports and tourism sectors afloat.

GAMING M&A

Sony Group has announced that it has acquired Bluepoint Games , a company known for remaking classic PlayStation video games. Examples include hit success with “Demon’s Souls,” remade for the latest PS5 console and “Shadow of the Colossus” for PS4. The acquisition is expected to allow Bluepoint to expand and produce original games of its own. Deal terms were not disclosed by either company.

ASIAN WOMEN EMPOWERED

The Asia Society Southern California is launching Asian Women Empowered (AWE), a global network recognizing the world’s most influential Asian women. The initiative brings together talented Asian women who seek to inspire and invest in future generations. Its three focus points are mentorship, programming, and research. Variety is the media partner for the inaugural community-building kick-off event that will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Tiato in Santa Monica, California. The event will pay tribute to House of An family and their trailblazing American success story, a tribute to Chen Chun-Yen for a career of service to the AAPI community, and a fireside chat with television personality Lisa Ling as the inaugural AWE Visionary.

KEYNOTE

“Spencer” producer Paul Webster will give the keynote interview at the Film London Production Finance Market , which takes place Oct. 12-13 as part of the 65th BFI London Film Festival Industry Program. Webster, whose accolades including Bafta and Golden Globe statuettes as well as an Academy Award nomination, has produced films including “Atonement,” “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love.” The Film London Production Finance Market has two strands: a new strand for projects with budgets below €1 million ($1.16) and a main strand for budgets above €1 million. – By KJ Yossman.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

'Arsene Wenger' Producer Noah Media Group Raises $2.7 Million Investment - Global Bulletin

Ex-Skyscanner CEO Gareth Williams, former XIX Entertainment president James Clayton, Hollywood entertainment lawyer Kevin Yorn and multi F1 Grand Prix-winning motor racing driver Mark Webber are among an eclectic group of investors who have together invested £2 million ($2.7 million) in U.K. production and distribution company Noah Media Group. Noah’s...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tech Firm DGene Partners With Producer Jeff Apple to Bring AI-Driven Characters to Series

Producer Jeff Apple and his production company Apple Space & Time are collaborating with tech company DGene to use its artificial intelligence-based technology and proprietary software to create AI-driven digital characters to depict historical figures, such as President John F. Kennedy, to appear in drama series Special Agent. Apple (In the Line of Fire) has teamed up with writers/showrunners Clayton Frohman (Defiance) and Michael Chernuchin (Law & Order) to produce the series, which is based around the Presidential Protective Division of the Secret Service spanning five presidential terms, beginning with Kennedy. (The show is being shopped to distributors.) DGene is a China...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Goodwin Hires Four-Lawyer Privacy Team For Boston, London Boost

Goodwin Procter is hiring a four-lawyer team to its global data, privacy and cybersecurity team, adding fresh talent to its London and Boston ranks. It comes as the firm continues to build out its U.K. and U.S. practices in 2021 with significant hires from rival firms.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goodwin adds privacy lawyers to build 'global destination' practice

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter is continuing to expand its privacy and data security group, turning to the International Association of Privacy Professionals and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati for two new partner recruits announced on Monday. Omer Tene, a well-known lawyer in privacy circles, joins Goodwin's Boston office from the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Drum

London indies join forces to form Sidekick Group

Four London independent agencies have joined forces to form Sidekick Group, an agency collective combining video production, experiential, product sampling and full service creative expertise. Sidekick, Many Makers, Kreate and The Sampling Project have combined to form a single entity headquartered in Shoreditch, London and launches with founding clients Amazon,...
BUSINESS
Variety

David Tennant-Starrer ‘Litvinenko’ Headlines Impressive ITV Studios Autumn Sales Slate – Global Bulletin

MARKET ITV Studios has unveiled a raft of pre-sales for several of its titles and released details about its scripted slate of shows which the company will present to buyers from around the world at its Fall Festival Drama day, Wednesday Oct. 6. Commissioned by ITV and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), the new drama series “Litvinenko,” from writer George Kay, is a four-part true-crime drama starring David Tennant. The series, which is produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect Productions, recounts the real-life story of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer was killed by polonium poisoning...
TV SERIES
SFGate

BBC Studios Does 'Time' in Key Territories - Global Bulletin

BBC Studios has closed a raft of sales deals for Jimmy McGovern’s “Time,” a BBC Studios production for BBC One which has proved a critical and rating success in its first month on the air, pulling 11.6 million viewers in its first 28 days. The series stars Bafta-winner Sean Bean (“Games of Thrones”) and four-time nominee Stephen Graham (“Line of Duty”) in a powerful story about life inside a prison.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ben Priest Joins Westbrook As EVP, New Business Development

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Priest has joined Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. as Executive Vice President, New Business Development, the company said Wednesday. In the new role, Priest will lead all new ventures outside of Westbrook’s core business in the Studio and Media divisions, overseeing the consumer brands arm of the company including merchandise business Good Goods. At the same time, he will launch new verticals within the Westbrook portfolio, which will advance the company’s mission to empower artists telling stories that connect the world. Priest will start his new position effective immediately, reporting to Westbrook CEO Ko Yada. “I have known...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigitte Bardot
Variety

‘Bombshell’ Financier Sues Bron Studios for $14.3 Million

Bron Studios, the production company that churns out highbrow fare alongside studio films, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly misusing loan proceeds and failing to repay $14 million to an investor. Hudson Private LP filed the suit in federal court in New York. Hudson has invested in numerous Bron titles and alleges that the company has failed to meet its obligations with respect to four of them: “Bombshell,” “Capone,” “The Survivor” and “Greyhound.” Hudson also sued Creative Wealth Media, a Toronto-based film finance company which is the key backer of Bron Studios, as well as Creative Wealth’s managing partner, Jason Cloth. The...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Campbell Joins NBCUniversal as President of Peacock

Kelly Campbell, the former president of Hulu, is joining NBCUniversal as the president of its streaming service, Peacock, the company said Wednesday. “On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” Matt Strauss, the chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at NBCU, said in a statement. Campbell, who resigned from Hulu on Monday, will begin at Peacock in November, reporting to Strauss. Based in Los Angeles, she will lead the year-old streamer’s live and original programming and replaces Gidon Katz, NBCU’s direct-to-consumer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Faking Hitler,’ ‘4400’ and 8 Other Buzz Titles at Mipcom

After almost two years without an international TV market, Mipcom is back, and with it a flurry of content set to be bought and sold to broadcasters and platforms around the world. While the entertainment calendar has been forced to adjust accordingly to the physical constraints of the pandemic, and shows are increasingly traded through virtual means, global distributors haven’t hesitated in saving their most provocative, eye-catching fare for the Croisette. Here are the top shows heading to Mipcom, assembled by Variety’s international team.
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

London At Heart Of Global Tax-dodging Network: NGO

Campaigners are calling on the government in London to take tougher action against tax havens, after the Pandora Papers shone a light on British overseas territories in a global tax-dodging network. Alex Cobham, director of the Tax Justice Network, which lobbies for greater transparency, said Britain was "dragging its feet"...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Network#Sony Pictures Television#Pluto Tv#European#German#Chinese#Tsm#Ftx#Ofi Global China Fund Iic#The High Court#Egm
Variety

U.K. Film and TV Charity Launches Mental Health Campaign – Global Bulletin

CAMPAIGN The U.K. Film and TV Charity launched a year-long campaign on Wednesday to tackle the mental health challenges facing the industry. The “Let’s Reset” campaign is designed to tackle the stigma still associated with mental health by challenging common preconceptions, improving attitudes and behaviors across the industry, and by demonstrating the benefits of healthier, more supported, and inclusive working environments, including greater creativity, diversity, and retention of talent. New research from the second Looking Glass Survey due at the end of the month indicates almost four out of five workers in film and TV believe intensity of work is having a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Variety

Digital Disruption Shifts TV Sales Plans at Markets Like Mipcom

With the majority of big global TV distributors opting out of a physical presence at Mipcom, the flashy stands have been replaced by snazzy digital platforms showcasing content rolling out starting this fall. Among them are a series of virtual festivals by Banijay, which acquired Endemol Shine in summer 2020 and boasts a catalog of more than 88,000 hours of programming. Rather than join Mipcom organizer Reed Midem’s virtual Mipcom Online Plus event, the mega-indie is going its own way, as are so many other distributors. The latest of its planned digital forays is a non-English language scripted festival designed to showcase...
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

AB InBev Confirms Global Media Review

Brewing giant AB InBev is conducting a global media agency review the company has confirmed. The review is open to incumbents only which include Publicis, Dentsu and WPP. The brewer conducted its last major media review in 2017. The company spends $850 million a year on measured media according COMvergence....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tammo Stubbe Joins ElectroNeek as Global VP of Marketing

A talented marketing executive with decades of experience will lead the marketing presence of ElectroNeek in North America, South America, India, and Europe. Tammo Stubbe has over 20 years of B2B marketing leadership experience in lead demand generation, channel marketing, sales enablement, field marketing, and global product marketing. Before joining ElectroNeek, he worked in top companies such as Automation Anywhere, WebEx, and Sage.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Ozy Media Is Not Shutting Down After All, CEO Carlos Watson Says

The board of Ozy Media, the media and entertainment company accused of deceiving investors and advertisers, has had a change of heart and will not be shutting its doors, CEO Carlos Watson said Monday. “We are going to open for business,” Watson said in an appearance on NBC News’ “Today”...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Bayer consolidates global $800m media account into MediaCom

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer has awarded MediaCom its $800 million global media account following a competitive review. The WPP agency previously handled the majority of Bayer's media planning and buying across 65 markets, but has now added other parts of the world, including Germany, China and Russia, to its remit. PHD...
BUSINESS
Variety

David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive’ 20th Anniversary Restoration to Get Studiocanal, Criterion Release – Global Bulletin

RESTORATION The 20th anniversary 4K restoration of David Lynch‘s iconic surrealist mystery-drama is to get a home entertainment and limited theatrical release from Studiocanal and the Criterion Collection. 20 years after the film’s world premiere at Cannes in 2001, the restoration, supervised by Lynch himself, premiered at the Cannes Classics selection earlier this year. In 2001, Lynch won best director at Cannes, an award he shared with Joel Coen for “The Man Who Wasn’t There.” The film will be released on home entertainment, formats including a 4K UHD limited collector’s edition with a new artwork by Krzysztof Domaradzki rolling out across Studiocanal’s territories...
MOVIES
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy