If you’re curious to learn when The Crown season 5 is going to premiere on Netflix, we’ve now got a rough estimate!. In the new video below, Imelda Staunton confirmed that the historical drama is going to be back in November 2022. That may be a long wait, but it’s also not one that comes as too great of a surprise. In between the global health crisis and having to recast many of the show’s signature roles, it was clear that we’d be waiting for a good while to see new episodes arrive.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO