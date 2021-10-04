CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm & Sunny Stretch First Full Week of October

By Todd Nelson
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Cover picture for the article1 year ago this month, the Twin Cities experienced its snowiest October on record with 9.3" of snow falling at the MSP Airport. The month started on a mild note with highs topping out at 80F on the 6th and 9th, but quickly took a turn during the 2nd half of the month. By October 18th high temps only warmed into the 30s and by the 20th, 7.9" of snow at the MSP Airport, which was the 2nd snowiest October day on record at the MSP Airport. The snowiest October day was on Halloween 1991 when 8.2" of snow fell.

