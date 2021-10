Another week, another Seahawks loss while the division ascends. Let’s get this over with. Cardinals struggle early, but dominate late to secure win over lowly Jaguars. If you managed to catch any of the Jaguars-Cardinals game Sunday, you got quite a thrill. The Jaguars managed to open up a 9-point lead in the second half, which they promptly squandered by allowing the Cardinals to march down the field, and then Trevor Lawrence threw a pitiful flea-flicker pick-6 to put the Cardinals ahead for good. The Jaguars also scored a touchdown as the first half expired thanks to Kliff Kingsbury’s incredibly bizarre decision to have Matt Prater attempt a 68-yard field goal (turns out he was only that good when he was juicing). The Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew then returned the missed field goal 109 yards for the score.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO