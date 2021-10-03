Keywe Review

As a long-time fan of grid-based dungeon crawlers, I've thoroughly enjoyed Mary Skelter but the curtains are finally closing with Finale. If you loved the previous Mary Skelter games as much as I did then let me just say; don't bother reading this review or any others for that matter. Just get Mary Skelter Finale because it ties things up beautifully while offering familiar gameplay as well as an enormous cast of characters. Still here? Well, I guess I'll get to it, then. Mary Skelter Finale begins in an intriguing way as Jack and the Blood Maidens are scattered across the land which actually ties into the gameplay because instead of controlling a single party, you can swap between 6. At the start, there are 3 dungeons with a pair of parties exploring each and this is where the cleverest part of the gameplay comes in as you must work together with the other party in the dungeon to unlock doors so each party can gradually inch their way forward.

