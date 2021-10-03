CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KeyWe Review

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love co-op games and 3D platformers and KeyWe is here to combine the 2 into one super-fun formula that you can enjoy with a chum. KeyWe is a unique co-op experience. It essentially consists of stages that have you performing somewhat elaborate tasks while its core gameplay is what you'd expect from a 3D platformer as you run and jump around the environments. The premise is that you and a friend play as a couple of kiwi birds named Jeff and Debra who work at Bungalow Basin Telepost Office and each stage represents a different facet of your job. For example, you may be deciphering messages, sorting mail, or assembling packages for delivery. No matter which task you're currently trying to complete, you're bound to have a ton of fun doing so, especially if you're playing cooperatively with someone. Now that I mention it, you can play either online or with a local friend so it's great that you don't have to go it alone.

