The NBA 2K League is expanding into Mexico, partnering with multi-sport and game organization DUX Gaming to launch the first 2K League team based in Latin America. The city in Mexico where the new team is going to be based will be announced at a later date. This marks just the second expansion team in the 2K League that has its roots outside of the U.S. and Canada, joining the Gen.G Tigers, who entered the league during the 2020 season and are based in Shanghai, China.

