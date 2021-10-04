CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Around the NBA: Simmons' suitors and feud with Embiid, Wiggins gets vaccinated, Beal extension

By Celtics Life
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to catch up on some of the top stories of this past week:. After first trying to play nice with Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid responded to the former's most recent complaints, by going to the bar and ordering a shot of truth. Embiid said the 76ers got rid of Jimmy Butler and signed Al Horford to cater to Simmons. So that Ben could be the "man" and have the ball in his hands. Embiid also said that it was a mistake letting Butler go.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Al Horford
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Ben Simmons–76ers Feud Is Getting Worse

How far is he willing to take take his war against Philadelphia?. The Sixers played a preseason game Monday. Philadelphia players earned paychecks Monday. The cold war between Simmons and the Sixers has moved to another level in recent days. Last week, Philadelphia took the $8.25 million Simmons was owed on Oct. 1 and dropped it into an escrow account, creating a piggy bank of sorts the team could crack open at any time. When Simmons no-showed the Sixers' preseason opener against the Raptors, a sizeable chunk—$360,000, per ESPN—was pulled out of it. That’s money that, according to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Simmons can never recoup.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time
Hoops Rumors

Joel Embiid says 76ers built offense around Ben Simmons, not him

Asked on Thursday about recent reports that stated Ben Simmons wants an offense built around him and doesn’t want to play with Joel Embiid anymore, the Sixers‘ star center was anything but evasive. Embiid provided reporters with a four-minute response, pushing back against the idea that the team has built its offense around him and neglected Simmons’ needs.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Believes Playing Alongside Joel Embiid Hurts His Game

It seems like a day doesn't go by without some Ben Simmons drama. The former first-overall pick is determined to get out of the Philadelphia 76ers, regardless of how badly his teammates want him to come back. Embiid has repeatedly said that he wants to continue playing with Ben Simmons...
NBA
The Ringer

Unpacking Embiid’s Comments on Ben Simmons, Evaluating NBA Player Rankings, and Six Teams to Watch This Preseason

Happy Friday! Joel Embiid unloaded the clip in response to rumors that Ben Simmons is done playing with him, so Verno and KOC dissect the most interesting parts of Embiid’s statement (0:45). Then they talk about the ESPN and Sports Illustrated NBA player rankings for the 2020-21 season (26:35) and the three teams they’re looking forward to watching in preseason (36:30).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons camp makes desperation move amid Sixers trade fiasco

The Philadelphia 76ers are exercising their biggest trump card over Ben Simmons as he continues to hold out for a possible trade – and it’s reportedly working. Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice revealed that the most recent financial blow to Simmons, a reported $360,000 for missing the Sixers’ preseason contest, has really stung. The All-Star’s camp was said to have reached out to the NBPA to get some help, but they were ultimately rebuffed.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade Suitors, Thaddeus Young Interest

The 2021-22 NBA season begins Oct. 19, which means most teams' rosters are set. However, there are a few players who could remain available after the preseason ends and others who are still trying to find new homes. Additionally, all 30 teams will look to trim their rosters and account for their strengths and weaknesses.
NBA
chatsports.com

The Ben Simmons-76ers Feud Is Getting Worse

The Sixers played a preseason game on Monday. Philadelphia players earned paychecks on Monday. The cold war between Simmons and the Sixers has moved to another level in recent days. Last week, Philadelphia took the $8.25 million Simmons was owed on October 1st and dropped it into an escrow account, creating a piggy bank of sorts the team could crack open at any time. When Simmons no-showed the Sixers preseason opener against Toronto, a sizeable chunk—$360,000, per ESPN—was pulled out of it.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal | The Crossover

Mannix and Beck discuss how Russell Westbrook will fit into the Lakers offensive scheme, what the expectations are for the Utah Jazz this season, and Joel Embiid's comments on Ben Simmons from training camp before Mannix talks to Shaquille O'Neal about Simmons, the Lakers offseason moves and his work refurbishing public basketball courts
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy