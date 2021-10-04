Around the NBA: Simmons' suitors and feud with Embiid, Wiggins gets vaccinated, Beal extension
Time to catch up on some of the top stories of this past week:. After first trying to play nice with Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid responded to the former's most recent complaints, by going to the bar and ordering a shot of truth. Embiid said the 76ers got rid of Jimmy Butler and signed Al Horford to cater to Simmons. So that Ben could be the "man" and have the ball in his hands. Embiid also said that it was a mistake letting Butler go.www.chatsports.com
