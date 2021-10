The Lycra Company, a developer of innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced wins related to its ongoing global efforts to protect its intellectual property (IP), including patents and trademarks, from infringement worldwide. The company recently initiated several infringement suits related to its dual core and multi-core patents for denim against third parties in China. These third parties were selling fibers and goods the Lycra Company deemed to infringe on its Lycra brand patents. The Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration then issued a decision in support of Lycra Company patents for two invalidity challenges. Subsequently, the...

CHINA ・ 1 DAY AGO