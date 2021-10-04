CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

By Associated Press
klkntv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s elections in a moneymaking move that a company whistleblower alleges contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol. The whistleblower, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, also asserted during an exclusive interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that a 2018 change to Facebook’s news feeds contributed to more divisiveness and ill will in a network ostensibly created to bring people closer together.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Network#Social Polarization#Riot#Ap#The U S Capitol#Cbs
