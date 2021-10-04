Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

The Fox News election director whose controversial decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night 2020 set off a firestorm at the network will be back for the 2022 and 2024 elections.Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that Arnon Mishkin will remain in place at the network’s decision desk for next year’s midterms and the 2024 presidential race.Mr Mishkin projected Mr Biden would win the key swing state of Arizona ahead of other decision desks at the Associated Press and NBC News, incurring the wrath of former president Donald Trump and his allies.Mr Trump...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO