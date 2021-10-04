Gov. Abbott Adds Illegal Voting Penalty Increase To Third Special Session

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott submitted a message this week to the Secretary of the Senate identifying legislation to increase the penalties for illegal voting as an additional agenda item for the Third Special Session that began on Monday, September 20.

According to The Office of the Governor, the penalties were reduced in Senate Bill 1 that passed in the second special session.

In reference to his move, the Governor said, “The State of Texas has made tremendous progress in upholding the integrity of our elections. By increasing penalties for illegal voting, we will send an even clearer message that voter fraud will not be tolerated in Texas.”

