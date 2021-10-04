CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Gov. Abbott Adds Illegal Voting Penalty Increase To Third Special Session

By Christina Aguayo
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ly8l_0cGAJpx900

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott submitted a message this week to the Secretary of the Senate identifying legislation to increase the penalties for illegal voting as an additional agenda item for the Third Special Session that began on Monday, September 20.

According to The Office of the Governor, the penalties were reduced in Senate Bill 1 that passed in the second special session.

In reference to his move, the Governor said, “The State of Texas has made tremendous progress in upholding the integrity of our elections. By increasing penalties for illegal voting, we will send an even clearer message that voter fraud will not be tolerated in Texas.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 9

Gilbert Magallanez
4d ago

God Bless Governor Abbott, for those that are upset with our laws and Governor Abbott. Y’all have options, pack your bags and leave. California will welcome you with open arms.

Reply(1)
3
Robert Sanchez
5d ago

And who's checking on the makers of all this Texas Republican legislators forcing all this laws on LAW abbiding ordinary everyday Texas citizens.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

NMSU: ‘Staggering’ increase in New Mexico teacher vacancies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a new report by New Mexico State University’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center, the number of teacher vacancies in New Mexico has nearly doubled in the last year, according to a report The report found that the number of teacher vacancies rose from 571 in […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
KTSM

New Mexico announces 540 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health recorded 540 new COVID-19 cases were identified and seven individuals died due to complications from infections. The health department says 20 cases were identified in Doña Ana County, which includes the city of Las Cruces. The most were found in Bernalillo County, which […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

TxDOT: Record high traffic deaths in El Paso for September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic deaths set a record high in the month of September for El Paso. 7,200 people were killed nationwide last year walking on the streets. In Texas, 731 people died as a result of nearly 5,000 crashes that happened in 2020. Another 1,211 were seriously injured, according to TxDot, and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

109
Followers
79
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy