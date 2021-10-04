MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 9/27-10/3

Another thrilling week of high school fall sports is in the books, and it showcased some awesome matchups in football and more incredible moments in volleyball. Here is a look at the five plays that made our MISPortsNow Top Plays from week six.

Here’s our top five:

5. Newberry’s Marco Juarez comes up with a pick-six in the Indians win over Superior Central.

4. Sault Ste. Marie bad snap leads to touchdown pass from Jakob Davie to John Robinson.

3. McBain’s Analiese Fredin records her 1,000th career assist.

2. Central Montcalm executes the half-back pass to perfection with Fisher Hill making the touchdown grab.

1. Mt. Pleasant’s Mason Rondy makes an incredible one-handed, diving catch in the end zone.

MISportsNow Top Plays will be a weekly segment on best plays from our local coverage area. If you have any plays that could be top play worthy, message us on our social media or email us at sports@9and10news.com