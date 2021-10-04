CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 9/27-10/3

By Joey DeBerardino
Another thrilling week of high school fall sports is in the books, and it showcased some awesome matchups in football and more incredible moments in volleyball. Here is a look at the five plays that made our MISPortsNow Top Plays from week six.

Here’s our top five:

5. Newberry’s Marco Juarez comes up with a pick-six in the Indians win over Superior Central.

4. Sault Ste. Marie bad snap leads to touchdown pass from Jakob Davie to John Robinson.

3. McBain’s Analiese Fredin records her 1,000th career assist.

2. Central Montcalm executes the half-back pass to perfection with Fisher Hill making the touchdown grab.

1. Mt. Pleasant’s Mason Rondy makes an incredible one-handed, diving catch in the end zone.

MISportsNow Top Plays will be a weekly segment on best plays from our local coverage area. If you have any plays that could be top play worthy, message us on our social media or email us at sports@9and10news.com

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

