As of 8AM Saturday- Happy Saturday! Well, all of last week we had very rainy and cloudy conditions. Today, we have some leftover moisture in place still from the system that brought us the rain. Therefore, we are waking up to some light showers and very cloudy skies. By the afternoon, we will have another chance for light showers across the CSRA. Then by the early evening, a northerly wind will help dry us out and bring some sunshine. For the areas that see the sun today, temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and should reach 80 in Augusta. For areas that stay cloudy, temperatures won’t pass the mid 70s.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO